AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable

EMBED >More News Videos Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- October kicks off with picture-perfect weather on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Dry delight. High 72.Rain returns and cooler. High 64.Cool and sunny. High 65.Partly sunny. High 65.Chance of rain with a high of 66.Sun returns. High 68.Partly sunny with a high of 69.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app