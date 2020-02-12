weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- October kicks off with picture-perfect weather on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Dry delight. High 72.

Friday
Rain returns and cooler. High 64.

Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.

Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Sun returns. High 68.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 69.

