AccuWeather: Turning windy

Sunday
Turning windy with a high of 40.
Monday
Brisk and colder. High of 40.
Tuesday
Still chilly with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Milder blend. High of 50.
Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 52.
Friday
Clouds, then sun. High of 42.
Saturday
Near normal with a high of 48.
