AccuWeather: Turning windy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy, but will become very windy in the afternoon.

Sunday
Turning windy with a high of 40.

Monday
Brisk and colder. High of 40.



Tuesday
Still chilly with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Milder blend. High of 50.

Thursday
Chance of rain with a high of 52.

Friday
Clouds, then sun. High of 42.

Saturday
Near normal with a high of 48.

