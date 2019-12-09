accuweather

Lenticular cloud hovers over Colorado mountain like UFO

BOULDER, Colo. -- As clouds drifted through the sky in Colorado last week, one cloud remained strangely still.

The National Weather Service in Boulder took to Twitter to share time-lapse video it took of the lenticular cloud hovering outside of the David Skaggs Research Center, a NOAA facility at the base of the Flatirons rock formation.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, lenticular clouds are formed when air moves over mountains, cooling sufficiently for condensation to take place.

"They are continually reformed over the same location by new air rising up and over a mountain, condensing and producing the clouds," Ferrell explained.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercoloradoaccuweatheru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What are 'UFO' clouds?
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow
Tallest indoor Christmas tree in US lives in Texas mall
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
How much snow did you get?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old in stroller killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
Man eats $120k banana from installation at Miami art exhibit
Eli Manning returns as Giants QB on Monday Night Football on Channel 7
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Show More
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
Judge drops 4 counts against man accused in Boy Scout's death
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car
More TOP STORIES News