A new report found that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, making it one of the deadliest in the nation's history.With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. In 2017, FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980. The updated numbers for Maria make it deadlier than any on the list.Here's a look at how Maria stacks up against the 10 deadliest of those storms.Sept. 20, 2017$140 billion2,975Aug. 25, 2005$160 billion1,833Oct. 30, 2012$70.2 billion159Sept. 20, 2005$23.7 billion119Sept. 12, 2008$34.8 billion112Sept. 21, 1989$18.2 billion86Sept. 14, 1999$9.7 billion77Aug. 25, 2017Could be as much as $180 billionOct. 27, 1985$3.5 billion63Aug. 23, 1992$47.8 billion61Sept. 12, 2004$27.1 billion57