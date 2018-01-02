NEW YEAR'S EVE

Dozens of revelers treated for cold during NYE celebration in Times Square

To escape from the cold, people take shelter in an ambulance in Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura)

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) --
Paramedics helped dozens of revelers who needed medical attention due to the frigid temperatures in Times Square during New York City's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

FDNY officials said EMS staff responded to 40 calls of people experiencing medical issues due to exposure to the cold. Of those, 29 were taken to the hospital and the other 11 were checked out but refused medical attention.

An FDNY spokesman said this number was an increase from past years, but units dedicated to the NYE event handled without issue.

The National Weather Service reported a temperature of 9 degrees at midnight in Central Park, making it the second coldest temperature for NYE at midnight since 1907.

The next morning's low temperatures broke records at nearly every NYC area reporting station:

With about an estimated 2 million people in attendance, the celebration was less crowded than previous years. Some of the metal pens, usually packed with people, were only partially full.

PHOTOS: New Year's Eve celebrated in Times Square


Bundled up in hats, gloves, face masks and numerous layers of clothing, partygoers danced and hugged and kissed as the ball dropped.
