HURRICANE FLORENCE

Coast Guard rescues elderly woman from flooded North Carolina home after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly woman airlifted from Pender County home

Pender County, N.C. --
Video shows rescue crews airlifting an elderly woman from her home, which was surrounded by floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Maccaferri, a rescue swimmer from Coast Guard, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, rescued the woman from her home in Pender County, North Carolina on Sunday.

The woman ran out of medication and was unable to nourish herself properly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"She hasn't held any food down for at least three days or water, so it would be smartest to take her to take her to a hospital," Maccaferri says in the video.

Maccaferri then assisted the woman in boarding the basket that hoisted her into the helicopter.

"I know it might be a little scary, but we got you. We're going to take care of you," he says in the video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanestorm damagerescueNorth Carolina
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
More Weather
Top Stories
21 hurt in massive fire at Kings Plaza parking garage
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
MTA worker arraigned in fatal shooting of correction officer
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Show More
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
5 arrested in NC after dollar store raided during Florence
Justice for Junior: 14th suspect arrested in teen's murder
Explosion rocks abandoned home in NJ; man being questioned
More News