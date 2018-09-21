NEW YORK (WABC) --Late summer or early winter? From leaf colors to Halloween temperatures, Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the fall 2018 outlook!
Jeff Smith goes over:
-- What to expect this hurricane season
-- Good news about fall foliage
-- Temperature predictions for Halloween and Thanksgiving
-- When we can expect the first snowfall
