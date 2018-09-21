FALL

Fall Weather Forecast: Late summer or early winter in 2018?

Late summer or early winter? From leaf colors to Halloween temperatures, Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the fall 2018 outlook!

By Jeff Smith and Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jeff Smith goes over:
-- What to expect this hurricane season
-- Good news about fall foliage
-- Temperature predictions for Halloween and Thanksgiving
-- When we can expect the first snowfall

