Child falls 4 floors from building in East Harlem

The child appears to have escaped serious injury.

The child appears to have escaped serious injury.

The child appears to have escaped serious injury.

The child appears to have escaped serious injury.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A male child is being evaluated after falling four floors from a 14-story building in East Harlem.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 131st Street.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the boy fell from a 12th floor balcony to an 8th floor balcony.

He was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital for evaluation.

There was no immediate word what led to the fall.

ALSO READ | First on Eyewitness News: Mayor Eric Adams slashes funding to migrants, cancels city budget cuts

NJ Burkett reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Just got sound with an eyewitness. The kid is about 9 to 10 years old. He fell from the balcony outside of her mothers window. Her brother saw him fall. Ran outside of the terrace and pulled him back in. And then they called 911.