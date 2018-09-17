WEATHER

Venomous snakes spotted escaping the flood waters from Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding brings venomous snakes out (Bradley Thomas Dixon)

TOPSAIL ISLAND, North Carolina --
"If you are in an area that is flooded, keep an eye out for snakes."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Bradley Thomas Dixon stumbled upon these two cottonmouth snakes at a disc golf course on Topsail Island.

"Just walked up on these guys on the farm I evacuated to just off of Topsail Island!" said Dixon, who is from Mebane, North Carolina.

This is yet another reason to be cautious around flooded areas.

Flood waters and standing waters pose various risks, including infectious diseases, chemical hazards, metal hazards, as well as insects and snakes.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencesnakewild animalsflooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence on the way
17 people killed by Hurricane Florence
Florence Update: Relentless rain, widespread flooding
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
More Weather
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence on the way
MTA worker due in court in fatal shooting of off-duty CO
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Justice for Junior: 14th suspect arrested in connection with innocent Bronx teen's death
Florence Update: Relentless rain, widespread flooding
Accuser's story of attack roils plan for Kavanaugh vote
Show More
Hempstead students displaced by lightning begin school
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
17 people killed by Hurricane Florence
Explosion rocks abandoned home in NJ; man being questioned
NJ gas station erupts into flames after car plows through fuel pump
More News