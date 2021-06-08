Weather

Flooding, lightning strikes reported as storms hit Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were reports of flooding, lightning and power outages across the area as storms moved through the Tri-State area on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of storm damage started to come in as severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect for both New York and New Jersey.

As the storms approached NYC, Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the city could expect soaking thunderstorms.



Meanwhile, there were several reports of lightning striking trees and homes throughout New Jersey.

In Irvington, there was fire department activity at a home that may have been struck by lightning on Springfield Avenue. Neighbors said the home was struck by lightning and people had to be rescued.

In Woodcliff Lake, there were reports of a tree down on a home on Magnolia and Lincoln avenues.

Additionally, more than 13,000 people lost power amid reports of downed wires in New Jersey.



As major flooding is expected to come from this storm system, a car was spotted stuck in knee-deep water on Garibaldi Avenue in Hackensack.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

