EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Bill Evans tracks Hurricane Florence.

Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

The outer bands of wind and rain from Hurricane Florence began lashing North Carolina barrier islands as the Category 2 storm threatens to hover along the coast for days, pushing up to 13 feet of storm surge and dumping 20 to 30 inches of rain on both Carolinas, before slogging over the Appalachian Mountains.As of 8 a.m. EDT it was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 220 miles (355 kilometers) east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, moving northwest at 12 mph (20 kph). Hurricane-force winds were blowing 80 miles (130 kilometers) from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds reached up to 195 miles (315 kilometers) from the eye.Florence's top sustained wind speeds dropped from a high of 140 mph (225 kph) to 110 mph (175 kph) as its outer rain bands approached the North Carolina coast.A hurricane-hunter airplane measured 83-foot waves near the eye of Florence on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center.The hurricane center's best guess was that Florence's eye would blow ashore as early as Friday afternoon around the North Carolina-South Carolina line. Then, it will likely hover along the coast Saturday, pushing up to 13 feet (nearly 4 meters) of storm surge and dumping 20 to 30 inches (50 to 75 centimeters) of rain on both states, before slogging over the Appalachian Mountains.The result: catastrophic inland flooding that could swamp homes, businesses, farm fields and industrial sites. AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.While over open water and well away from land at the current moment, Helene may approach the Azores late this weekend into early next week, and interests in the area should monitor the system for further development.Isaac remains a tropical storm as it continues to track west towards the Lesser Antilles. Modest wind shear out of the northwest has caused it to lose some of its organization. In fact, Isaac's center has been entirely exposed with much of the thunderstorm activity displaced well to the southeast of the circulation.As a result, Isaac will likely remain a tropical storm over the next several days. By Wednesday night, Isaac will begin impacting the Lesser Antilles.The worst conditions are expected to be Thursday as it crosses over the islands. Heavy rain, damaging winds and mudslides are expected, especially across the higher terrain.Once Isaac enters the Caribbean Sea, it will enter a region of increased northerly wind shear. At this time, we are anticipating weakening of Isaac across the Caribbean due to this wind shear.However, if Isaac enters the Caribbean as a stronger storm, it has the possibility of overcoming this wind shear. Interests across the Caribbean should monitor the progression of Isaac over the next several days.Subtropical Storm Joyce in the central Atlantic Ocean over modestly warm water and may attain full tropical characteristics sometime Thursday morning becoming a tropical storm. Joyce is expected to remain well away from any landmasses through at least Saturday.Joyce may bring some enhanced surf to the Azores over the next few days.We are watching a tropical wave currently in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, this tropical wave is fighting a great deal of wind shear. Wind shear is expected to abate a bit later today.By tonight, it is possible this system may develop organized tropical characteristics before reaching the Texas coast. Regardless of development, very heavy rainfall is expected across the Texas coast.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------