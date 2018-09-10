Florence Track: Monster storm intensifies to Category 4 hurricane

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4199645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Bill Evans says the hurricane could be catastrophic.

Hurricane Florence has intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as the storm continues on a path toward the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.Shortly before noon, data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter indicated that Florence continues to rapidly strengthen and has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (195 km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 946 mb (27.93 inches).On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.A strengthening high pressure system to the north will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea. On Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to be planned. As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.Far behind Florence is Hurricane Isaac, which had maximum sustained winds at 75 mph (120 kph). Isaac was centered about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands and moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).The hurricane center says Isaac is a very small hurricane and its intensity could fluctuate as it approaches the Caribbean. However it's still expected to be at or near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles.Forecasters said Hurricane Helene was strengthening far from land over the open Atlantic, centered about 375 miles (600 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------