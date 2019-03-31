Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO

The streak of light was spotted around 11:52 p.m. local time, according to satellite imagery provided by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. A dashboard camera in Gainesville caught a glimpse of the meteor, which appeared as a bright blue-green orb of light descending rapidly toward the horizon.
Two hours away in Crawfordville, a security camera didn't capture the meteor itself but showed just how brightly the meteor burned as it lit up a backyard. In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, one resident likened the meteor's brightness to stadium lights.
The @NWSTallahassee confirmed a meteor fell to Earth on Saturday night after it was spotted in the sky by people in Florida. https://t.co/sQ61dUIvm1— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 31, 2019
According to reports on social media, the meteor was also spotted in Alabama and Georgia.
It's not immediately clear if the meteoroid made contact with Earth or burned up before reaching the surface.
