Weather updates: NY area bracing for major winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State area is bracing for a potentially major snowstorm Wednesday, and the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert beginning at 2 p.m. that will put an end to outdoor dining in the city.It means restaurants that just lost their indoor dining capabilities will lose even more business for the duration of the snow alert.The city will notify restaurants when they can reopen roadway seating for outdoor dining.Based on the current forecast, the city estimates that this Snow Alert will be over on Thursday evening, allowing restaurants to reopen, but this may change to the morning of Friday, December 18, based on actual accumulations and roadway conditions.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday looks "solid" for schools to remain open , with the heavy snow not arriving till later in the evening and overnight hours. However, for Thursday, he says they will be monitoring closely and make a determination based on the conditions.County Executive Laura Curran announced Tuesday that they should expect "blizzard-like conditions" Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Curran asked residents to leave early from work so roads can be cleared for the workers and to avoid traveling when the storm kicks up. She said the salt domes are full and trucks are out brining roads on Tuesday. The county has 21,400 tons of salt on-hand. Warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday -- all following COVID protocols. Warm beds will be open after 6 p.m., as well as emergency housing. Curran said she trusts school districts to make decisions on whether to open or not and will stand by to support if anything is needed. Also, the county is not requiring outdoor dining structures to be taken down, only if it becomes a hazard.Suffolk County officials said they are doing "all we need to be ready" for what they referred to as the "first pandemic snowstorm." County Executive Steve Bellone said the area will be taking a "real hit" from the major storm. Bellone said what makes the storm so concerning are the elements of heavy snow, sleet and high winds. He added the area hasn't seen this type of significant snow in quite sometime. Officials warned about potential power outages and messy conditions for drivers through the overnight hours on Wednesday. High military vehicles will be available and useful for heavy snow and flooding.The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m., which will put an end to outdoor dining in the city. At this time, the city is not asking that restaurants remove any barriers or structures for roadway dining. Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.An early winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow across parts of the Tri-State area on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the AccuWeather forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area starting Wednesday.