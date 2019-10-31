NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rest of Halloween will be damp and dreary, but the heavier rain and potential isolated storms should hold off until after 8:00 p.m.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Warm and rainy with isolated storms at night. High 71.
Friday
Windy and clearing with a high of 56.
Saturday
Bright but cool. High 54.
Sunday
Cool sunshine for the TCS NYC Marathon. High 52.
Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.
Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Morning rain. High 58
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: More rain, isolated storms tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News