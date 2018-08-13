WEATHER

Heavy rain sparks more flash flooding in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on more flash flooding damage in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Nearly 8 inches of rain fell in Brick Township, New Jersey on Monday sparking more flash flooding and evacuations, while officials in Little Falls assessed the damage from Saturday's flooding that impacted hundreds of homes and businesses.

Brick Township, New Jersey reported almost two months of rain in a matter of hours as rescuers evacuated dozens of people as the flooding sparked a state of emergency.


The township urged citizens to stay off of the roads as more rain was expected.

Drone footage released by police showed roads and homes under significant water.

Belmar reported more than six inches of rain during Monday's soaker.

In Neptune, a tree fell into a home during the heavy rain and winds Monday morning. Olive Street was closed after the incident because wires were taken down in the fall.

AccuWeather says rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible with any of these showers and thunderstorms.

Authorities have already declared a state of emergency in Little Falls after flooding wreaked havoc on Saturday when 5 inches of rain fell in less than an hour.

RELATED: What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

Officials said the flooding damaged hundreds of homes, dozens of businesses and hundreds of vehicles causing millions in losses. Forty-five people and dozens of pets were rescued during the flooding, officials said.

Governor Phil Murphy was planning to meet with township officials and tour the area on Monday evening.

Families were trying to clean up as the rain continued to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.

"We are devastated," Fran Richards said. "Everything in the basement flooded, cars floating, it's devastating."
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on flash flooding in Little Falls.


The rain was even heavy enough to flood a Route 46 car dealership, sending vehicles floating like small icebergs.
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingnew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Man says officer put him in chokehold during Manhattan arrest
Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63
Show More
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Suspect in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July turns self in
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
More News