LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --Nearly 8 inches of rain fell in Brick Township, New Jersey on Monday sparking more flash flooding and evacuations, while officials in Little Falls assessed the damage from Saturday's flooding that impacted hundreds of homes and businesses.
Brick Township, New Jersey reported almost two months of rain in a matter of hours as rescuers evacuated dozens of people as the flooding sparked a state of emergency.
#abc7ny,— Ed Sheedy (@esheedy757) August 13, 2018
Water rescues in Brick, NJ. Greenbriar 1 pic.twitter.com/5khlrzjnNU
The township urged citizens to stay off of the roads as more rain was expected.
Drone footage released by police showed roads and homes under significant water.
Belmar reported more than six inches of rain during Monday's soaker.
In Neptune, a tree fell into a home during the heavy rain and winds Monday morning. Olive Street was closed after the incident because wires were taken down in the fall.
Fallen tree onto a home on Olive Street during the heavy rain and winds earlier this morning. No occupants were inside at the time, wires were taken down and the road remains closed.— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) August 13, 2018
Remember, never approach downed wires/trees, always call 9-1-1!#NeptuneWeather pic.twitter.com/YpLpRljQME
AccuWeather says rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible with any of these showers and thunderstorms.
Authorities have already declared a state of emergency in Little Falls after flooding wreaked havoc on Saturday when 5 inches of rain fell in less than an hour.
Officials said the flooding damaged hundreds of homes, dozens of businesses and hundreds of vehicles causing millions in losses. Forty-five people and dozens of pets were rescued during the flooding, officials said.
Governor Phil Murphy was planning to meet with township officials and tour the area on Monday evening.
Families were trying to clean up as the rain continued to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.
"We are devastated," Fran Richards said. "Everything in the basement flooded, cars floating, it's devastating."
The rain was even heavy enough to flood a Route 46 car dealership, sending vehicles floating like small icebergs.
