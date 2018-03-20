WEATHER

Snow preps: New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest from Yonkers on the fourth upcoming nor'easter.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The clock is ticking with the start of yet another nor'easter expected to dump another round of wet, heavy snow starting Tuesday night and intensifying throughout the day Wednesday. It's not exactly how most residents of the winter-weary northeast were hoping to kick off spring.

It's the fourth nor'easter in three weeks, with many across the region still reeling from the first three that downed trees and power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were the worst hit during the first two, while the third took aim at coastal Connecticut and the shores of Long Island.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert, and Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended on Wednesday and Thursday. Commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the preparations for the nor'easter.



Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's public schools will be closed Wednesday due to the storm.

Related: Tri-State area school closings

The bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to wallop New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate response and recovery efforts. Murphy ordered state offices closed Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the storm preparations in New Jersey.



New Jersey State Police issued a commercial vehicle travel ban for the entire length of I-78, I-80, I-280, and I-287.

Upwards of a foot is forecast in New York City area, while Philadelphia could get slightly more. Coastal flood warnings are posted for shore communities.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected by Tuesday afternoon, the first day of spring. The mixed precipitation should turn to all snow by late Tuesday and continue through most of Wednesday.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherpower outagenor'easterWestchester CountyYonkersNew York CitySuffolk CountyFairfield CountyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News