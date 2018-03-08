WEATHER

Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey

Toni Yates reports on some 200 stranded vehicles on two New Jersey highways thanks to the nor'easter.

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
There were some 200 vehicles stranded on two New Jersey highways thanks to the nor'easter. New Jersey State Police say they responded to 506 motor vehicle crashes and 939 motorist aids since midnight in their patrolled areas.

The hundreds of stranded drivers were stuck for several hours and had to be rescued by police on snowmobiles.

On Route 280 and Route 78, drivers were stuck because of other stranded cars and trucks. The stuck vehicles caused backups for miles.

Drivers did report that state troopers were checking on their well-being until they could be rescued.

By Thursday morning, the situation had improved greatly. Still, drivers were still urged to use caution as conditions were still considered very slippery and hazardous.

