National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Rockland, on Long Island

Power lines and trees came down in Ronkonkoma, where Candace McCowan reports.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Rockland County and on Long Island during torrential storms Tuesday.

Officials said an EF1 tornado touched down in Stony Point, while an EF0 twister touched down in Ronkonkoma.

The EF1 tornado began in Harriman State Park and Gate Hill Road and ended near Wilderness Drive in Stony Point, uprooting several trees.

The EF0 twister landed for three minutes at 11:20 p.m., with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. The tornado's path was 400 yards long and 200 yards wide, and it caused some damage to homes and cars.

Officials are touring parts of the Tri-State Area Wednesday after heavy rain and damaging winds prompted several tornado warnings during the previous day's storms. They are are also surveying damage in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

The storms produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, with some spots seeing 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Derick Waller reports on the damage from Westchester County.


Trees and power lines were toppled in a number of places, including Chappaqua, where a tree came crashing down onto a house. No one was injured.

Metro-North Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills, and crews continued to work on the remaining track and third rail damage to restore full service.

The Saw Mill River Parkway also experienced some closures Wednesday morning due to flooding, and drivers are advised to allow extra time due to road closures caused by the severe weather, especially in the northern suburbs.

Some schools also had delayed openings.

On Long Island, the storm was strongest in Ronkonkoma, where a few hundred residents lost power. Most were restored by Wednesday morning.

Several trees fell onto parked cars. Homeowners described the storm as "very intense."

A house fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike in Yaphank. Owners reported that the fire started on the roof of the home.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
