Weather

New York City beaches close Saturday due to Hurricane Dorian, creating paradise for rogue surfers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday was the perfect day for New York City surfers -- who were willing to break the law.

All city beaches closed to swimming and surfing Saturday due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The storm has prompted dangerous rip current warnings, with the National Weather Service predicting swells of up to 10 feet that will affect all Atlantic Ocean beaches.

For risk-taking surfers, this translates to perfect ocean conditions.

At Rockaway Beach early Saturday morning, dozens started hitting the waves.

"You see the waves? Amazing. Yeah, I surf all over the world, perfect day today. It's worth it," one surfer said.



Friday generated some rogue surfer traffic as well. At one point, police will bullhorns tried to coax people out of the water, not having much success.

Eric Peterson, a Rockaway Park administrator, was one of several officials posted along the coastline to enforce the swimming and surfing ba

"Ocean's a great resource and can be used for so many good recreational things, but we need to make sure people are using it safely," he said.

This was the first time since 2016 that New York City closed its beaches. The city's 53 outdoor public pools and 650 spray showers will remain open with normal operations.

The city will continue to evaluate conditions as the hurricane progresses.

In New Jersey, several beaches closed as well. While some area beaches may be open, they may have fewer lifeguards, since Labor Day has passed.

"Needless to say, in the midst of this, please stay off the beaches," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "The last thing any of us want is to have to send emergency help into the waters."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citybeacheshurricane dorian
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dies of brain cancer at 38
Officials: Men beat, pepper spray EMTs after being 'unhappy' with hospital treatment
41-year-old man fatally shot in chest in Brooklyn home
Why abandoned cars are taking up Brooklyn parking spaces
AccuWeather: Nice weekend
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Teachers union official accused of trying to meet teen boy for sex
Show More
Goodbye yellow and blue: Next NY license plate design revealed
Cell service back after T-Mobile users unable to make, receive phone calls
Rapper A$AP Rocky's attorney shot in Stockholm
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
Couple from NY area among 34 dead in California boat fire
More TOP STORIES News