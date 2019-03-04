Weather

New York City public schools closed today due to winter storm

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the snow storm from Bayside.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City public schools are closed today because of the winter storm that turned the city streets into a slushy mess.

New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday.

RELATED: School closings and delays for the Tri-State area

City officials warned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible.

EMBED More News Videos

NYC Mayor de Blasio announces schools will be closed due to the winter storm



"The critical time of the snowfall is on the overnight," said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "But I think our most critical time will be tomorrow's rush hour..that's why we're urging people stay off the roads."

The city sanitation department says it has over 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders ready for the storm.

Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday to facilitate snow removal.

The city's tow truck task force was activated to keep vehicles from blocking roads.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast for the New York area

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citysnow stormwinter stormweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moves out
Snowfall totals for the Tri-State
State of emergency in NJ due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Police: Robber pistol-whips man on Staten Island street
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
Show More
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
Photo of students with swastika sparking outrage
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
More TOP STORIES News