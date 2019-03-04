New York City public schools closed today due to winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5165592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYC Mayor de Blasio announces schools will be closed due to the winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City public schools are closed today because of the winter storm that turned the city streets into a slushy mess.New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday.City officials warned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible."The critical time of the snowfall is on the overnight," said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "But I think our most critical time will be tomorrow's rush hour..that's why we're urging people stay off the roads."The city sanitation department says it has over 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders ready for the storm.Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday to facilitate snow removal.The city's tow truck task force was activated to keep vehicles from blocking roads.