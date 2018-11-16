WEATHER

People warned to stay out of New York City parks due to falling trees, branches

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City officials are urging people to stay out of city parks Friday.

They say people need to be mindful of the trees, many of which still have their leaves and are now weakened by the early snow.

Hundreds of trees and branches have fallen in Manhattan alone and others are leaning over on sidewalks and streets.

In fact, a tree branch nearly hit our Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side Reporter Nina Pineda on the Upper West Side Thursday.

New York City Parks Department workers will canvas the parks Friday.


"We all know NYC parks can be gorgeous in this inclement weather. BUT the heavy snow & ice combo from last night makes weaker trees extremely dangerous. We are asking everyone to PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE PARKS today," a mayoral spokesperson said.

