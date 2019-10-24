accuweather

Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.

This means that just a couple of sparks from a small campfire, for example, could ignite a brush fire that could then blossom into a larger wildfire.

The NWS typically issues red flag warnings when temperatures are 75 degrees or higher, wind speeds are 15 mph or greater and humidity levels dip to or below 25%, according to AccuWeather.

When a red flag warning is issued, you should practice extreme caution when dealing with or doing anything that does or could create sparks. Mowing could create sparks, and even the chains from a trailer can start a fire if they're dragging on the ground, so make sure they are all properly stored. Smokers should also be sure to dispose of all cigarettes appropriately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherbrush firewildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Another nice day Thursday
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Show More
NJ city holds protest against Airbnb, short-term rentals
Teen arrested in shooting that prompted school lockdown in NJ
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars
NJ animal shelter pulls off 'purr-fect' rescue to save kitten
More TOP STORIES News