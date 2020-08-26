'Rising Risk' docuseries to examine alarming predictions about NYC flooding

The storm left behind a trail of damage that put climate change into sharp focus. Scientists say Sandy's catastrophic flooding was made worse by rising sea levels.
The "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Impacts include Sandy-like flooding during smaller storms and possible daily tidal flooding in some waterfront areas.
Lower Manhattan is especially vulnerable to the problem of sea-level rise. It's the home of Wall Street and a large business district. It also has a large residential population.
Many high-rise towers and NYCHA developments sit just steps from the water there. Nearby hospitals had to evacuate when Sandy sent water from the East River spilling into their basements.
Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg examines the efforts to protect this area. There is a wide range of options, from rethinking parks at the water's edge to redesigning buildings so they can keep working even if they flood.
The four-part "Rising Risk" docuseries premieres on Friday, September 4, with a new episode dropping each subsequent Friday in September.
Watch the docuseries on the ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.
Episode One: Double Impact
The future of floodwater in one of the hardest-hit areas: Lower Manhattan. A look at the science and what's being done to protect the community and the businesses that thrive there.
Any population living near the water in an area prone to flooding is vulnerable to mother nature. But on the lower east side, that vulnerability is made worse by the dense population, and the densely-developed buildings and infrastructure around them.
Inside this vital and busy section of New York City, one that lives under constant threat of rising sea level and rising flood risk.
Episode Two: Flooding Future - Premieres September 11th
As we look towards the future, the sea is a major threat. The sea levels are rising around New York City 2x as fast as the National average.
Scientists are predicting that by the end of the century, 20% of New York City streets will be flooding daily from tidal flooding. Every inch changes the game when you're this close to the water.
Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.
