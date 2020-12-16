Snowstorm causes treacherous conditions in parts of Hudson Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8827070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has more on the snow preparations in Hudson Valley.

MOUNT KISCO, Westchester County (WABC) -- The winter storm was in full swing late Wednesday night north of NYC, leaving roadways snow-covered and cars slipping -- but officials said there were no big problems with power outages.Treacherous roads made for dangerous driving conditions all over the Hudson Valley.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday warned of the potential dangers the storm could cause to New Yorkers."State and local emergency response assets and personnel have been staged throughout the state and are ready to help keep all New Yorkers safe as this powerful system moves through the Northeast," Cuomo said. "This is our first major storm of the season, and I'm urging the public to stay home this evening and throughout the overnight hours to let our crews do their jobs and clear the roads. Just remember - if you're stuck in traffic, our plows are too."A State of Emergency was declared in Mount Vernon, New York effective at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow accumulations of anywhere between 12 and 18 inches and wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.In Westchester County, County Executive George Latimer and other county officials urged residents to prepare for the storm. They advised the likelihood of downed trees and power lines, power outages, coastal flooding and dangerous travel conditions being among the potential impacts that severe winter storms can bring.The county's Department of Emergency Services and the health department advised anyone in the path of the storm have plenty of batteries on hand for flashlights and battery-powered radios and to keep cell phones and other important electronic devices fully charged.During the storm, residents should remain indoors if possible and stay off the roads.In Rockland County, Executive Ed Day and Superintendent of Highways Charles "Skip" Vezzetti warned residents to take precautions ahead of the storm."Rockland County Highway crews began pre-treating our roads with anti-icing brine today and will be ready to go when the storm hits tomorrow afternoon or evening," Vezzetti said. "Our crews have been practicing their routes every Wednesday since early November to identify and correct any obstacles, and we're keeping a close eye on the forecast as we fine tune our plans for the next few days."Rockland has 24 snow removal trucks with four reserve trucks that travel 24 routes and clear 170 center line miles of county roads."The key to keeping our roads clear is having as many cars off of them as possible during the storm," Day said. "While we've seen less volume on the roads as more people are working from home during the pandemic, we're asking residents to, if possible, make arrangements to get home ahead of the storm."Still, two dozen salt trucks were ready for a long night ahead. Rockland County officials said 50 additional line crews, along with tree trimming trucks, were on standby as calls were expected to come in through the night.With heavy snow and high winds predicted, Orange and Rockland Utilities has declared a storm watch.----------