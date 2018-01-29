MOON

The super blue blood moon: A trifecta of astronomical events

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has everything you need to know about Wednesday's super blue blood moon. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you're willing to wake up early Wednesday morning, a cosmic combination 150 years in the making awaits. The "super blue blood moon" is a trifecta of astronomical events wrapped into one pre-dawn sky.

Number one, we're going to have a supermoon, meaning that we'll have a particularly close full moon. That's because the moon follows an elliptical path around the Earth, kind of an oblong circle, meaning that the moon can be closer at some times and farther away at others. In the case of a supermoon, it'll be close. But these are not that rare by themselves, occurring four to six times per year.

Secondly, there's a blue moon, defined as the second full moon in a given calendar month. (No, it's not actually blue). January 1 was a full moon and January 31 is a full moon, so we call the second of the two the blue moon. And it literally lives up to the phrase "once in a blue moon," only occurring every 2.7 years on average.

Then there's something else that hasn't occurred in more than two years: A lunar eclipse. This is the final ingredient for the super blue blood moon.

RELATED: Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon' on Wednesday

The moon will be passing into the Earth's shadow, and when it does that, it can turn a really deep beautiful red depending on what's in the Earth's atmosphere, hence the name "blood moon."

We won't see a total lunar eclipse here in the tri-state area, and you'd have to head out west for that. But if you still want to take a look early Wednesday morning, get outside sometime between 6 and 7 a.m. and have a look in the western sky. That's where the moon will be setting, a setting moon that'll be extra special this time around.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereclipsemoon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOON
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Student: NJ professor claimed moon landing was fake
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Super blue blood moon glows over NYC
More moon
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News