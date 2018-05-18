WEATHER

Thousands still without power after deadly tornadoes rip through area

By
Utility crews continue to make progress restoring power to tens of thousands of Orange, Putnam and Westchester County residents. Tuesday's powerful storms touched off four tornadoes that killed five people. Over 100,000 residents were left without electricity.

At one point, 90% of residents in the city of Newburgh were without power. Central Hudson, the utility which services Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster Counties, says the number of customers without power is fewer than 6,000 as of Friday afternoon. The vast majority will have service restored by Friday night.

In the meantime, the two victims killed in Newburgh are being remembered. An online campaign has raised over $18,000 for the family of Gina Garzon. The 11-year old girl was killed by a falling tree as she helped her mother unload their car.

Lisa Resnick, 58, of Rosendale, was also killed by a tree.

"She was a wonderful neighbor and community member who cared deeply about our community and the environment," said Town Councilwoman Jen Metzger, a longtime friend. "She will be greatly missed."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagepower outagetornadoaccuweather alertweatherWestchester CountyOrange CountyUlster CountyPutnam County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News