accuweather

Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases, they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.

AccuWeather suggests stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days at the most. Consider grilling food during a power outage that could render other appliances unusable.

Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.

While costly, a generator can also be beneficial during a long-term power outage. Depending on the model, a portable generator can offer enough electricity to power a refrigerator, cell phones, small appliances and computers. Click here to learn more about generators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagedisasteru.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
Man with stage-four cancer fights to stay in NYCHA apartment
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in subway
Show More
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Reputed Trinitarios members arrested for NYC assaults, stabbings
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Reward grows to $50K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
More TOP STORIES News