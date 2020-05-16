Tropical depression forms off Florida coast, could become season's first hurricane

MIAMI, Florida -- A tropical depression has formed off the east central coast of Florida and it's likely to become a hurricane on Sunday, forecasters say.As of Saturday afternoon, the storm was located about 125 miles E of Melbourne, moving NNE at 13 mph.If it intensifies as expected, it would become first named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. It would be named Arthur.The National Hurricane Center said data from Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes and satellite images show that the showers and thunderstorms associated with the system are gradually organizing.Another Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the system Saturday night.The disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to portions of east central Florida through tonight, forecasters said.North Carolina residents should also be on alert. A tropical storm watch has already been issued."Interests near the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it could produce gusty winds and heavy rains there on Monday," forecasters wrote Saturday afternoon.Hazardous marine conditions will also spread north over the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts over the next few days, likely causing dangerous surf and rip currents.----------