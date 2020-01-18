Weather

Winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain to the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow will develop around midday, but warmer air will follow close behind turning snow to rain across much of the region by evening.

The timing seems to favor snow arriving between noon and 2pm with the mixing and changeover occurring by day's end.

Once the snow arrives, it will come in fairly steady before changing to sleet and rain Saturday night.

New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.

Northern and western suburbs could also end up with 1"-3", while 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.


Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads because we are going into the storm with cold temperatures, so the snow has a good chance to stick.

