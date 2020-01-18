Winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain to the Tri-State area

The timing seems to favor snow arriving between noon and 2pm with the mixing and changeover occurring by day's end.
Once the snow arrives, it will come in fairly steady before changing to sleet and rain Saturday night.
New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.
Northern and western suburbs could also end up with 1"-3", while 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.
Winter Weather Advisory EXPANDED to include all of NYC and much of Long Island. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/IMcpf1FuXm— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 17, 2020
Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads because we are going into the storm with cold temperatures, so the snow has a good chance to stick.
