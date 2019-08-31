accuweather

How to prepare for a hurricane: Hurricane Dorian preparation tips

If we've learned anything from Hurricane Sandy or Katrina, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year, says AccuWeather. It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Planning your evacuation should be your first priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges. Also, have a hurricane safety kit prepared in case of imminent threat.

A hurricane safety kit should include non-perishable food, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, batteries, blankets and clothing. Also be sure to include copies of important documents such as proof of property ownership, and check your insurance policy to see if you are covered.

As a hurricane draws closer to landfall, do not hesitate to protect your home. Cover windows with plywood, provide extra security for doors, and repair any damage already present on your home.

AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetyaccuweatherhurricane dorianstormhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches sleeping woman
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Show More
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Man charged for fatal crash during NJ police chase
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
More TOP STORIES News