Have you ever noticed it becoming quiet after a snowfall? There is a scientific reason behind this wintery silence.According to AccuWeather, fluffy snow is porous, "similar to commercial sound-absorbing products. In the audible range, a few inches of snow is about 60 percent absorbent on average."When the structure of snow changes, however, so does its ability to absorb sound, AccuWeather said."As snow melts and refreezes, it hardens and begins to reflect sound waves."