weather

Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A cloud of Saharan dust that rivals anything seen in the past fifty years has been racing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa.

The islands of the Caribbean were the first to experience the hazy skies and poor air quality.

Up next is the Gulf Coast of the United States.

The dust is from sand particles picked up by strong winds over the Sahara Desert and launched high into the atmosphere.

Although Saharan dust is common this time of year over the tropical Atlantic, this event is particularly extreme.

Computer simulations move the cloud into the Gulf Coast, especially Texas and Louisiana, by later Wednesday into Thursday, then spread it across much of the southeast as we head into the weekend.

Effects include hazy skies, reduced visibility, air quality issues, and reddish sunrises and sunsets.

The most concentrated portion of the dust should stay south of the Tri-State region, but we may at least get those nice sunsets out of it.

Another positive is that dry Saharan air limits tropical development, so the already active 2020 hurricane season will press the pause button for a little while.

We'll see how long the dust plume lasts, but they tend to diminish as we head deeper into the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutweekend weatherweathernyc weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Less humid, spot storm
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, critically injured by driver was delivering food: Witness
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
Terrifying video shows moment boy is struck by fireworks
Queens man in prison for 25 years has murder conviction vacated
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention
Show More
Video: Officers save man trying to jump off NJ Turnpike overpass
CT man back home after 15-week battle with COVID-19
What to expect as nail salons reopen on Long Island for Phase 3
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jersey City pilot closes streets for outdoor seating, recreation
More TOP STORIES News