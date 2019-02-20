NEW YORK (WABC) --Officials in New Jersey reported numerous accidents and power outages as a winter storm hit the state with several inches of snow.
"We did have a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 on milepost 10, which speaks to why we do the commercial tractor bans," New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said.
A state of emergency remained in effect for New Jersey, as residents brace for what's expected to be a messy afternoon commute.
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in New York City, with totals reaching 3 to 6 inches in areas south and west of the city.
The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, warning commuters that the heaviest period of snowfall is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The city began loading sanders 24 hours before the snow started falling just before noon Wednesday.
"When you wake up (Wednesday), it's going to be dry, you could have a false sense of security," OEM Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. "It can look like a nice day, but around noon we're going to get some snow and rush hour will be the worst."
City officials are determined to prevent a repeat performance of the November storm when New York City was virtually paralyzed by just three inches of snow that fell like an avalanche during rush hour.
"November 15th, I remember it well," one motorist said. "It took me about three and a half hours to get home that night."
Commuters were urged to take mass transit so they're not stuck on the roads during the evening.
Amtrak modified its Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, because of the storm, but Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
Amtrak passengers are advised to check on their train's status throughout the day.
"I kind of think back to what happened in November," another commuter said. "When that happens and ends up being a nightmare getting home."
The snow is expected to continue through most of the day before turning to rain on Wednesday night.
