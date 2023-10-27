From dog parades to spooky drive-in movies, this weekend of October 28 and 29 is full of Halloween fun!

What's up this weekend: Events for 10/28-10/29

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are so many spooky festivities happening around New York City ahead of Halloween. Here's what's up for the weekend of October 28-29.

Crypt Crawls

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Upper West Side

Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28

Must be 12 years old or older

https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/45261/crypt-crawl-spotlight-on-halloween

Dog Day Halloween Parade and Costume Contest

Washington Square Park

Saturday, October 28

https://washingtonsqpark.org/events/2023-10-28-washington-square-park-dog-day-halloween/

Calpulli Dance Company

Dia de los Muertos performances

Queens Theater

Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

https://calpullidance.org/dia-de-los-muertos

Skyline Drive-In

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Showing Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th: Jason takes Manhattan and Five Nights at Freddy's

Runs now through Halloween

https://tickets.skylinedriveinnyc.com/now-playing

Pumpkin Point

Governors Island

Free pumpkin patch and fall festival

Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/pumpkin-point-2023

