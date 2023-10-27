What's up this weekend? Events for 10/28-10/29

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are so many spooky festivities happening around New York City ahead of Halloween. Here's what's up for the weekend of October 28-29.
Crypt Crawls
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine
Upper West Side
Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28
Must be 12 years old or older
https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/45261/crypt-crawl-spotlight-on-halloween
Dog Day Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Washington Square Park
Saturday, October 28
https://washingtonsqpark.org/events/2023-10-28-washington-square-park-dog-day-halloween/
Calpulli Dance Company
Dia de los Muertos performances
Queens Theater
Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29
https://calpullidance.org/dia-de-los-muertos
Skyline Drive-In
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Showing Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th: Jason takes Manhattan and Five Nights at Freddy's
Runs now through Halloween
https://tickets.skylinedriveinnyc.com/now-playing
Pumpkin Point
Governors Island
Free pumpkin patch and fall festival
Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29
https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/pumpkin-point-2023
ALSO READ | List of Rite Aid store closures in New York and New Jersey
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.