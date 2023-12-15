What's up this weekend: Events for 12/16-12/17

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 16 and 17? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

RBG Collars

The Jewish Museum

https://thejewishmuseum.org/press/press-release/elinor-carucci-rbg-collars-photographs

Now through May 27

Gingerbread City

The Seaport

Runs through January 7

https://www.thegingerbreadcity.com/newyork.html

Christmas Bird Count

All five boroughs

Sunday, December 17

https://www.nycaudubon.org/christmas-bird-count-2023

Social Justice Holiday Market

Mayday Space, Bushwick venue

176 St. Nicholas Ave

Saturday, December 16 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

https://maydayspace.org/

Last weekend of Open Streets

Midtown

Sunday, December 17 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/851-23/mayor-adams-brings-back-expands-popular-holiday-season-open-streets-midtown-manhattan#::text=%E2%80%9CWe%20delivered%20that%20this%20summer,for%20good%20%E2%80%94%20and%20transform%20what

----------

