What's up this weekend: Events for 1/6-1/7

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 6 and 7? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Various locations throughout city
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
https://www.nycgovparks.org/highlights/festivals/mulchfest
Bayard St (bw Leonard St & Manhattan Ave)
Rain venue: M.S. 126 (Bayard St. entrance)
Saturday, January 6
12-3 p.m.
https://www.townsquarebk.org/greencycle-swaps
The Bell House
149 7th Street (Between 2nd and 3rd Ave) Brooklyn, NY 11215
Starts on Saturday, January 6
10 p.m. Doors at 9:30 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/17th-annual-50-first-jokes-tickets-761310298597?aff=odwdwdspacecraft
Madison Square Garden
Saturday, January 6, 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, January 7, 1:45 p.m.
https://www.msg.com/calendar/madison-square-garden-january-2024-pbr
Sunday, January 7
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-starry-night-sky-1
ALSO READ | Rockefeller Center ride soars visitors 800 feet above NYC to recreate iconic photo
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.