What's up this weekend: Events for 1/6-1/7

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 6 and 7? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Mulchfest - Chipping Weekend

Various locations throughout city

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

https://www.nycgovparks.org/highlights/festivals/mulchfest

Greencycle Swap

Bayard St (bw Leonard St & Manhattan Ave)

Rain venue: M.S. 126 (Bayard St. entrance)

Saturday, January 6

12-3 p.m.

https://www.townsquarebk.org/greencycle-swaps

50 First Jokes

The Bell House

149 7th Street (Between 2nd and 3rd Ave) Brooklyn, NY 11215

Starts on Saturday, January 6

10 p.m. Doors at 9:30 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/17th-annual-50-first-jokes-tickets-761310298597?aff=odwdwdspacecraft

Bull Riding

Madison Square Garden

Saturday, January 6, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 1:45 p.m.

https://www.msg.com/calendar/madison-square-garden-january-2024-pbr

Wave Hill Art Project

Sunday, January 7

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

https://www.wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-starry-night-sky-1

----------

