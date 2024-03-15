What's up this weekend? Events for 3/16 - 3/17

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of March 16 and 17? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Irish Arts Center
Various sites in NYC
Friday, March 15, 8 a.m.
https://irishartscenter.org/event/book-day-2024
Irish Arts Center
726 11th Avenue, Manhattan
Saturday March 16, 12 p.m.
https://irishartscenter.org/event/st-patricks-open-day-2024
Metropolitan Pavillion
125 W. 18th Street
New York, NY 10011
March 16, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
March 17, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Main Entrance at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street, Brooklyn
March 16 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
https://www.green-wood.com/event/shes-got-it-great-women-of-green-wood-trolley-tour/
Brooklyn Public Library
Central Library
10 Grand Army Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Saturday, March 16 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
https://www.bklynlibrary.org/night-library
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.