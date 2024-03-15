What's up this weekend? Events for 3/16 - 3/17

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of March 16 and 17? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

12th Annual Book Day

Irish Arts Center

Various sites in NYC

Friday, March 15, 8 a.m.

https://irishartscenter.org/event/book-day-2024

St. Patrick's Open Day

Irish Arts Center

726 11th Avenue, Manhattan

Saturday March 16, 12 p.m.

https://irishartscenter.org/event/st-patricks-open-day-2024

SI MoCCA Arts Fest

Metropolitan Pavillion

125 W. 18th Street

New York, NY 10011

March 16, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

March 17, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

https://www.moccafest.org/

She's Got It: Great Women of Green-Wood Trolley Tour

Main Entrance at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street, Brooklyn

March 16 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

https://www.green-wood.com/event/shes-got-it-great-women-of-green-wood-trolley-tour/

Night in the Library - Out of Darkness

Brooklyn Public Library

Central Library

10 Grand Army Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Saturday, March 16 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

https://www.bklynlibrary.org/night-library

