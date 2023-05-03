Newark Wells Fargo evacuated, 3 workers hospitalized, after tainted cash brought into bank

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Wells Fargo Bank was evacuated on Thursday after someone brought in cash that had been tainted with an unknown substance.

According to police, a man walked into the bank on Lyons Avenue in Newark and handed the teller cash around noon on Tuesday.

Three employees at the bank then reported they were feeling sick, and they were transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for evaluation.

All three of the victims are said to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

