Food & Drink

Breakfast Baconator: Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu

Wendy's is joining the growing battle for your breakfast business.

The burger chain will soon offer a variety of new items and twists on some old favorites including the "Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," the "Breakfast Baconator," and the "Frosty-ccino."

The full menu has nine sandwiches, new side dishes, like potato wedges and a new coffee blend.

Three hundred of the 6,000 Wendy's locations already serve some breakfast items, which is currently the biggest growth option in the fast food industry. If the expanded menu is popular, Wendy's predicts it will make up 10% of its daily sales.

The new menu launches nationwide March 2, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantbreakfastwendy's
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News