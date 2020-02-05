Breakfast Baconator: Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu

Wendy's is joining the growing battle for your breakfast business.
The burger chain will soon offer a variety of new items and twists on some old favorites including the "Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," the "Breakfast Baconator," and the "Frosty-ccino."
The full menu has nine sandwiches, new side dishes, like potato wedges and a new coffee blend.
Three hundred of the 6,000 Wendy's locations already serve some breakfast items, which is currently the biggest growth option in the fast food industry. If the expanded menu is popular, Wendy's predicts it will make up 10% of its daily sales.
The new menu launches nationwide March 2, 2020.
