Hazy skies: Smoke from West Coast fires travels cross-country to New York City

SMOKY SKY

High and dry this afternoon, but no deep blue sky. West Coast wildfire smoke has reached NYC. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fXEg97csMz — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) September 14, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6415720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why is the sky orange in the Bay Area? There is smoke in the air from the Bear Fire near Chico, but the marine layer is protecting us, so the sky is red, yellow or orange even where air quality is good.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Smoke from the West Coast wildfires has reached the Tri-State area.The New York City sky was hazy on Monday as a result of the smoke becoming caught in the jet streams and traveling to the East Coast.With the Canadian dry air mass heading our way, we would typically see cobalt-blue skies, but instead it will be cloudy and hazy.The Tri-State will deal with that in varying degrees over the next couple of days."Even though we have a sunny and dry forecast coming up, don't be surprised if it's more of a milky sun, or filtered sun," Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said.NASA has a model of the smoke that is an aerosol forecast that shows where the smoke is coming in.It will wave in various densities over the Northeast over the next few days.California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. At least 35 people have been killed.Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.----------