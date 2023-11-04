Officials in Suffolk County are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning.

Two dead in early morning house fire in West Islip

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An early morning fire claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning in West Islip.

The fire broke out inside a residence on Udall Road at around 5:53 a.m.

Third Precinct police officers responded to the fire and found two people in the home.

The two were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Suffolk County Police Homicide and Arson Section Detectives are investigating the fire.

