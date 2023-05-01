West Islip High School senior runs for School Board

Quinn Bedell, 18-year old West Islip senior is an Eagle Scout has his own landscaping business and is now running for the School Board.

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A West Islip High school senior has announced he is running for the Board of Education in the West Islip School District.

On May 16th Quinn Bedell plans to be a write-in candidate for one of three spots in the School Board Election.

"Doing what's best for the kids isn't necessarily what happens all of the time and I feel like giving perspective from my ability, I'll be able to represent them much better," said Bedell.

Quinn said that the idea to run came after his mentor and former 6th grade teacher passed away last year.

"At my friend Tom Compitello's funeral, the idea was put up in place and kind of stuck with me. I just think there's no better time but the present," said Quinn.

The teacher who had also been a West Islip school board member was an inspiration to Quinn.

Bedell is running against Christina Marks, Matthew Levy, and Anthony Tussie for one of the three vacant spots.

The 18-year-old's credentials include student president of the teacher student association board, eagle scout and running his own business.

"I run my own landscaping company," said Quinn. "I have 65 clients and I employ West Islip teens from our school and I like to beautify our community. It's great."

Quinn plans to start college at SUNY Farmingdale in the fall, but his path through high school was marked with learning obstacles.

"I'm in a special Ed program. I was diagnosed with Dyslexia in the 10th grade so the special Ed program is something near and dear to my heart," said Quinn.

Quinn's dad watched his son struggle through school.

"It's been a struggle through his whole school career. It was something that was misdiagnosed or not diagnosed through his elementary school days and then it came out finally in 10th grade, "he got the help he needed then he pretty much had to start over with the reading program in the first grade level in 10th grade so he really fought back to be where he is today," said Craig Bedell, Quinn's father.

Until the election Quinn Bedell will be out meeting with voters, hoping to pull off a win, making his dad and his Long Island Community proud.

"Very proud, extremely proud. We all are," said Craig.

