Massive West Milford wildfire burns 720 acres, 35% contained: Officials

Crystal Cranmore reports from West Milford where the fire is just 35% contained.

WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The West Milford wildfire has now spread across 720 acres, 35% of which is contained. Five structures have been evacuated and 10 buildings are in the fire's path.

The fire started near the rest stop off Route 23 North and Spring Lake Road in the woods, according to West Milford Mayor Michele Dale.

Echo Lake Road is closed between Route 23 and Macopin Road, and Macapin Road is closed.

More than two dozen firefighters have been working to contain the blaze.

Firefighters were holding the original fire at about 630 acres when a second fire started and spread to the east side of Echo Lake.

That fire is moving towards Macopin Road between Maple Road and Gould Road. Homes are being threatened on nearby Sherwood Court.

Firefighters are also closely watching a nursing home near the fire zone and are prepared to evacuate if necessary, but no residents have been moved.

"The fire has jumped the line of the containment zone despite extensive planning and efforts to suppress its migration," Mayor Dale said.

She said she talked to Governor Phil Murphy as firefighters established a new fire zone.

The Kanouse Wildfire, as it is called, is the largest wildfire in the northern part of the state since 2010, firefighters are hampered by the area's rocky terrain and continued warm temperatures.

NewsCopter 7 was above the fire Thursday, and captured just how far that smoke spread, along with choppers dousing flames with buckets of water.

Officials say crews started a backfiring operation to help contain the fire near Echo Lake.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke that may be traveling through the air. Officials are restricting campfires and open agricultural burning.

Zachary Turner says it was like his neighborhood was covered in fog. Every breath was filled with smoke.

"I live right on Butler over here about a mile and a half away and just opening my window, I was able to smell it and looking around, you could see the sky was getting cloudier," he said.

April is peak fire season in New Jersey, officials said.

A firefighter who was fighting an unrelated brush fire in Sussex County later suffered a heart attack and died at home.

On Wednesday, fire crews worked to put out aforest fire spanning across 3,900 acres in Manchester Township, Ocean County.

That fire is now 100% contained, New Jersey officials said.

Unlike the terrain where the Manchester Township wildfire occurred, the land in West Milford is steep and rocky, officials said. Chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service Greg McLaughlin says this makes fighting flames more difficult and requires more work by hand.

"It's very fatiguing and you start to see that fatigue set in," McLaughlin said. He attributes the heat and long hours with the pressure on these New Jersey firefighters, some of whom also battled flames in Manchester Township

The cause of the West Milford fire remains under investigation.

