1 injured in crash between 2 school buses, 2 cars on Route 23 in West Milford

WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was injured in a crash involving two school buses and two vehicles in West Milford on Thursday afternoon.

Police say Route 23 South at Paradise Road will be closed for some time due to the crash.

Authorities say the accident was caused by a school bus rear-ending another school bus.

It is not yet clear how the other vehicles were involved.

Police say no one on the school buses was injured but a person in one of the cars was taken to the hospital.

Few other details were released.

