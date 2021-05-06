West Side Highway reopens after police-involved crash, shooting in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Carjacking leads to West Side Highway crash, shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The northbound lanes of the West Side Highway have reopened, six hours after a carjacking led to a crash and police-involved shooting near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at 46th Street.

It started when police got a report of a Toyota Camry carjacked from a woman at West 31st and Broadway before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Soon after, police spotted the stolen vehicle on the northbound West Side highway and pulled it over.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over the NYPD investigation on the West Side Highway
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over Thursday morning's shutdown of the West Side Highway following a police-involved crash and shooting.



As a sergeant got out of his police cruiser, the driver suddenly backed the Camry into the NYPD vehicle.

The sergeant fired one or two rounds at the Camry. No one was struck.
Police took the 44-year-old driver into custody.


He was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village to be checked out, where it was confirmed he was not struck.

He has a prior criminal record. Charges against him are pending.

WATCH: Raw video of the West Side Highway crime scene
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: An unmarked police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, near the Intrepid, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.



The two officers who made the traffic stop were taken to Bellevue Hospital for tinnitus, ringing in the ears.

The West Side Highway was closed in both directions for hours as the police investigation continued.

The southbound lanes reopened by 6 a.m., and the northbound side was back open by 8 a.m.

ALSO READ: Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rajenda Kapila, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Rutgers University who practiced medicine for 50 years in New Jersey, has died of COVID-19 in India.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattanwest sidepolice involved shootingnypdtraffic accidenttraffic delaycarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire at waste facility now at 10 alarms; LIRR service suspended
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy at cookout in NYC
Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE
2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Gunman riding black bike wanted in 2 Central Park robberies
Show More
COVID Updates: Vaccinated NYSE traders can go unmasked, but not on the floor
Paterson Public Schools announce 1st dates in reopening plan
Woman, 94, loses tax exemptions when she is assumed dead
NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules
Back on Broadway! Great White Way gets date to restart shows
More TOP STORIES News