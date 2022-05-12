Out-of-control truck slams into home on Long Island

The driver of the Chevy Silverado lost control and crashed into the Cypress Lane home at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.
The truck crashed through rooms of the house, including one where a 13-year-old child was sleeping.
The truck continued through a fence and came to a rest in the neighbor's yard.
The driver fled on foot but was arrested nearby. Charges against him are pending.
No one was injured.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip