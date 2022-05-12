Out-of-control truck slams into home on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11837018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from the scene of Tuesday night's shooting.

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- An out-of-control truck careened through several rooms of a Westbury house, through a fence and came to rest in a neighbor's yard.The driver of the Chevy Silverado lost control and crashed into the Cypress Lane home at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.The truck crashed through rooms of the house, including one where a 13-year-old child was sleeping.The truck continued through a fence and came to a rest in the neighbor's yard.The driver fled on foot but was arrested nearby. Charges against him are pending.No one was injured.----------