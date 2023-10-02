Storm cleanup underway in Mamaroneck after storm brings damaging floodwaters

Cleanup is underway in the Village of Mamaroneck after a storm brought more than 6 inches of rain and flooding to parts of Westchester County. Joe Torres has more.

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- The hard work to clean up is underway in the Village of Mamaroneck, where more than 6 inches of rain led to severe flooding after Friday's storm.

The mayor says the storm didn't quite match the scale of Ida 2 years ago, and the damage isn't as widespread, but for many home and business owners, the high flood waters washed away countless belongings.

Sunny skies meant perfect conditions for Amy Serbus and Cory Moore to dry their clothes on the lawn and move their water-logged belongings to the sidewalk.

Friday's monsoon completely flooded their basement. The freezer and their new washer and dryer are all ruined. The sump pump stopped working when the rising water fried the power outlet.

"I started going through the basement to figure out what's actual trash, like cardboard and what not," Cory said. "And then is there anything salvageable here. So, we've put probably 18 bags of stuff at the curb."

Their misery has plenty of company.

Black garbage bags, ruined furniture and rain-soaked belongings all line the sidewalk along flood-prone First Street in the Village of Mamaroneck.

On Monday, the county executive and Mamaroneck town supervisor, who also suffered a flooded basement, said projects are underway and studies will soon begin to address the rampant flooding in the area.

"The process will be to update and map the whole underwater sewer system and identify actually defects in the system," Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney said.

Dan Fego, the owner of Dan's Carpet and Blinds on Mamaroneck Avenue, says that sounds promising, but told Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres that he wants action now.

Floodwaters filled his basement and trashed $50,000 worth of rugs, padding and mechanical equipment.

"Luckily, we didn't get the electric turned off like Ida," Fego said. "We didn't get the gas turned off like Ida. We are up and running. We just got to get cleaned out and hopefully everything is going to be okay."

