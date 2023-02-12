Teen found stabbed to death near Westchester church

MOUNT VERNON, New York -- A teenager was found stabbed to death near a church in Westchester.

Police got a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a male on the ground in Mount Vernon near North Columbus and East Lincoln Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old unresponsive with a wound to his chest.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The motive for the murder is unclear.

