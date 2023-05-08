Westminster Kennel Club dog show underway at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens

More than 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds will compete for the ultimate "Best in Show" prize.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show begins Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

More than 3,000 dogs from 200 different breeds will compete for the ultimate "Best in Show" prize.

A dock diving competition took place over the weekend.

The event showcases dogs' ability to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to catch their favorite toy.

The competition is based on both the height of the jump and the distance.

"Best in Show" will be announced Tuesday.

